6218 GLENVIEW CT

Spacious detached home with over 2,700 sq ft on main level. Living room features large windows, wood-burning fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen boasts Wolf gas range, granite counters and farmhouse sink. Family room & dining room off kitchen. 4 large bedrooms with attached full baths and lots of natural light on main level. Huge master suite with wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closet, dressing area & double vanity. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, rec room with fireplace, kitchenette, and storage room. Large, fully fenced yard with patio &deck. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of space for storage. Quick access to I-395.