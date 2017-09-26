All apartments in Lincolnia
6218 GLENVIEW CT

6218 Glenview Court · No Longer Available
Location

6218 Glenview Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious detached home with over 2,700 sq ft on main level. Living room features large windows, wood-burning fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen boasts Wolf gas range, granite counters and farmhouse sink. Family room & dining room off kitchen. 4 large bedrooms with attached full baths and lots of natural light on main level. Huge master suite with wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closet, dressing area & double vanity. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, rec room with fireplace, kitchenette, and storage room. Large, fully fenced yard with patio &deck. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of space for storage. Quick access to I-395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 GLENVIEW CT have any available units?
6218 GLENVIEW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6218 GLENVIEW CT have?
Some of 6218 GLENVIEW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 GLENVIEW CT currently offering any rent specials?
6218 GLENVIEW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 GLENVIEW CT pet-friendly?
No, 6218 GLENVIEW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6218 GLENVIEW CT offer parking?
Yes, 6218 GLENVIEW CT offers parking.
Does 6218 GLENVIEW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6218 GLENVIEW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 GLENVIEW CT have a pool?
No, 6218 GLENVIEW CT does not have a pool.
Does 6218 GLENVIEW CT have accessible units?
No, 6218 GLENVIEW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 GLENVIEW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 GLENVIEW CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 GLENVIEW CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 GLENVIEW CT does not have units with air conditioning.
