Lincolnia, VA
6214 BREN MAR DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6214 BREN MAR DRIVE

6214 Bren Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Bren Mar Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
single family rental available in the heart of alexandria. Nicely renovated and clean. Available immediately. Owner prefers 12 month lease or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE have any available units?
6214 BREN MAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
Is 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6214 BREN MAR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6214 BREN MAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
