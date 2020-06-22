All apartments in Lincolnia
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

5712 CALLCOTT WAY

5712 Callcott Way · (703) 530-1776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit L · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro. Upgrades include: stainless steel appliances, two custom Elfa closets, crown molding throughout, hardwood floors, front load washer/dryer, pantry with pull out shelving, tile backsplash, garden tub, and granite counter tops. Garage has shelving and driveway. Within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and close to the express bus to the Pentagon. Pool is included through the Sullivan Place Apartments. Water and trash/recycling included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY have any available units?
5712 CALLCOTT WAY has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY have?
Some of 5712 CALLCOTT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 CALLCOTT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5712 CALLCOTT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 CALLCOTT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5712 CALLCOTT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5712 CALLCOTT WAY does offer parking.
Does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5712 CALLCOTT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5712 CALLCOTT WAY has a pool.
Does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY have accessible units?
No, 5712 CALLCOTT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 CALLCOTT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 CALLCOTT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 CALLCOTT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
