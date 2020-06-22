5712 CALLCOTT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro. Upgrades include: stainless steel appliances, two custom Elfa closets, crown molding throughout, hardwood floors, front load washer/dryer, pantry with pull out shelving, tile backsplash, garden tub, and granite counter tops. Garage has shelving and driveway. Within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and close to the express bus to the Pentagon. Pool is included through the Sullivan Place Apartments. Water and trash/recycling included in the rent.