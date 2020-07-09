All apartments in Lincolnia
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
5710 Independence Cr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

5710 Independence Cr

5710 Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5710 Independence Circle, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Available 05/31/19 Two-Level Condo/Townhouse in Alexandria, VA - Property Id: 22023

Two-Level Condo/Townhouse, six rooms, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths at Jefferson Green condominium, a community of 195 units located in Alexandria (Fairfax County), Virginia.

Water and trash service included. Energy efficient windows. Delightful Bay Window in kitchen. Easy parking right in front (unassigned). Visitor parking also available. 1,429 sqft! Central heating & air conditioning! Private fenced back patio & storage closet!
Easy access to I-395 & I-495! Close to Van Dorn Metro! 1st months' rent, security deposit, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22023
Property Id 22023

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Independence Cr have any available units?
5710 Independence Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5710 Independence Cr have?
Some of 5710 Independence Cr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Independence Cr currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Independence Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Independence Cr pet-friendly?
No, 5710 Independence Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5710 Independence Cr offer parking?
Yes, 5710 Independence Cr offers parking.
Does 5710 Independence Cr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5710 Independence Cr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Independence Cr have a pool?
No, 5710 Independence Cr does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Independence Cr have accessible units?
No, 5710 Independence Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Independence Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 Independence Cr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 Independence Cr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5710 Independence Cr has units with air conditioning.
