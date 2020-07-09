5710 Independence Cr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Available 05/31/19 Two-Level Condo/Townhouse in Alexandria, VA - Property Id: 22023



Two-Level Condo/Townhouse, six rooms, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths at Jefferson Green condominium, a community of 195 units located in Alexandria (Fairfax County), Virginia.



Water and trash service included. Energy efficient windows. Delightful Bay Window in kitchen. Easy parking right in front (unassigned). Visitor parking also available. 1,429 sqft! Central heating & air conditioning! Private fenced back patio & storage closet!

Easy access to I-395 & I-495! Close to Van Dorn Metro! 1st months' rent, security deposit, no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22023

No Pets Allowed



