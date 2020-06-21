All apartments in Lincolnia
Lincolnia, VA
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 MORNING MIST LANE

5274 Morning Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck. The Master Bath has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. All three levels of the house boost gleaming hardwood floors and the family room has a gas fireplace, and walkout to a private terrace. With its close proximity to Bren Mar Park, there are scenic views of the surrounding woods and stream as well as a network of gently winding nature trails ideal for walking, exercising a pet, or jogging. The subdivision include a nautilus exercise and fitness route to accelerate any cardio routine. There are many onsite amenities, including a spacious clubhouse, tennis courts, outdoor swimming pool, and sand volleyball courts. Numerous playgrounds and open green spaces dot the community, offering additional choices for children and pets. Located a little over a mile from the Van Dorn Metro Station, and just five miles away from the attractions of Old Town Alexandria and less than 1 mile to I-395 and is also close to major employers such as the Pentagon and Fort Belvoir and 12 miles away from Downtown DC. Anyone entering the townhouse must abide by the Covid-19 regulations and wear mask and gloves when entering the property and may not touch any surfaces, only the listing agent can touch surfaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE have any available units?
5274 MORNING MIST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE have?
Some of 5274 MORNING MIST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5274 MORNING MIST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5274 MORNING MIST LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5274 MORNING MIST LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5274 MORNING MIST LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5274 MORNING MIST LANE does offer parking.
Does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5274 MORNING MIST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5274 MORNING MIST LANE has a pool.
Does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE have accessible units?
No, 5274 MORNING MIST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5274 MORNING MIST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5274 MORNING MIST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5274 MORNING MIST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
