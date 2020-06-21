5274 MORNING MIST LANE

Amenities

Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck. The Master Bath has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. All three levels of the house boost gleaming hardwood floors and the family room has a gas fireplace, and walkout to a private terrace. With its close proximity to Bren Mar Park, there are scenic views of the surrounding woods and stream as well as a network of gently winding nature trails ideal for walking, exercising a pet, or jogging. The subdivision include a nautilus exercise and fitness route to accelerate any cardio routine. There are many onsite amenities, including a spacious clubhouse, tennis courts, outdoor swimming pool, and sand volleyball courts. Numerous playgrounds and open green spaces dot the community, offering additional choices for children and pets. Located a little over a mile from the Van Dorn Metro Station, and just five miles away from the attractions of Old Town Alexandria and less than 1 mile to I-395 and is also close to major employers such as the Pentagon and Fort Belvoir and 12 miles away from Downtown DC. Anyone entering the townhouse must abide by the Covid-19 regulations and wear mask and gloves when entering the property and may not touch any surfaces, only the listing agent can touch surfaces.