Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

4850 CHOWAN AVENUE

4850 Chowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Chowan Avenue, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please do not call Owners. They hsave decided not to rent the basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE have any available units?
4850 CHOWAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
Is 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4850 CHOWAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 CHOWAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
