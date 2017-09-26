All apartments in Lincolnia
4005 BRADDOCK ROAD

4005 Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Braddock Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION**STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH, AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS**OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIGHT-FILLED FAMILY ROOM ADDITION**UPDATED BATHROOMS*LARGE, FENCED BACKYARD. PETS - CASE BY CASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
4005 BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4005 BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
