Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest parking gym car wash area clubhouse coffee bar hot tub internet access internet cafe sauna tennis court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! What is a life of comfort? It's a cozy apartment community with lush grounds and welcoming residences. It's well-designed homes with everything you need and style to spare. It's being able to walk to shopping and dining whenever you please. It's living at Assembly Leesburg. As one of Leesburg, Virginia's best-located apartment communities, Assembly Leesburg offers an intimate, manicured setting with inviting residences only three stories high. Here, you'll enjoy the comforts of a friendly community complete with a stunning outdoor swimming pool, contemporary, spacious homes and the famous Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets only steps away.