Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Assembly Leesburg

Open Now until 6pm
86 Heritage Way NE · (703) 940-9243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 92-203 · Avail. now

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 90-202 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 98-105 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,676

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Assembly Leesburg.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
gym
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
sauna
tennis court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! What is a life of comfort? It's a cozy apartment community with lush grounds and welcoming residences. It's well-designed homes with everything you need and style to spare. It's being able to walk to shopping and dining whenever you please. It's living at Assembly Leesburg. As one of Leesburg, Virginia's best-located apartment communities, Assembly Leesburg offers an intimate, manicured setting with inviting residences only three stories high. Here, you'll enjoy the comforts of a friendly community complete with a stunning outdoor swimming pool, contemporary, spacious homes and the famous Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets only steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Assembly Leesburg have any available units?
Assembly Leesburg has 9 units available starting at $1,546 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Assembly Leesburg have?
Some of Assembly Leesburg's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Assembly Leesburg currently offering any rent specials?
Assembly Leesburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Assembly Leesburg pet-friendly?
Yes, Assembly Leesburg is pet friendly.
Does Assembly Leesburg offer parking?
Yes, Assembly Leesburg offers parking.
Does Assembly Leesburg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Assembly Leesburg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Assembly Leesburg have a pool?
Yes, Assembly Leesburg has a pool.
Does Assembly Leesburg have accessible units?
No, Assembly Leesburg does not have accessible units.
Does Assembly Leesburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Assembly Leesburg has units with dishwashers.
Does Assembly Leesburg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Assembly Leesburg has units with air conditioning.

