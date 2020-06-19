All apartments in Leesburg
90 NE HANCOCK PLACE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

90 NE HANCOCK PLACE

90 Hancock Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

90 Hancock Pl NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated interior and exterior row/townhouse with brand new hardwood floors, Carpets, Cabinets, with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Main Living Area Walks Out to Back Yard. Lower level with beautiful walk-in renovated kitchen with a spacious Main Living Area Walks Out to Back Yard. Upper Level Features 3 Bedrooms & 1 Bath Plus Washer/Dryer. Minutes to Shops, Restaurants. Upgraded bathrooms and closets. Walking distance to e-Market street Lees burg, VA. Don't Miss It Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE have any available units?
90 NE HANCOCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE have?
Some of 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
90 NE HANCOCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE offers parking.
Does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 NE HANCOCK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
