All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 834 Smartts Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
834 Smartts Lane
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

834 Smartts Lane

834 Smartts Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

834 Smartts Lane Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0594ac018 ----
Beatifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse In The Heart of Leesburg. Bright Open Floorplan w/Laminate Flooring Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/Newer Cabinets & Granite Walks Out To Custom Deck. 3 Bedrooms Upstairs Including Master Bedroom w/His & Her Closets. Finsished Basement w/Rec Room & Full Bath. Enjoy Community Pool, Walking/Bike Paths & Tot Lot. Minutes to Shops & Restaurants, 15, 7 & Greenway. Don\'t Miss it Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Smartts Lane have any available units?
834 Smartts Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 834 Smartts Lane have?
Some of 834 Smartts Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Smartts Lane currently offering any rent specials?
834 Smartts Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Smartts Lane pet-friendly?
No, 834 Smartts Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 834 Smartts Lane offer parking?
No, 834 Smartts Lane does not offer parking.
Does 834 Smartts Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Smartts Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Smartts Lane have a pool?
Yes, 834 Smartts Lane has a pool.
Does 834 Smartts Lane have accessible units?
No, 834 Smartts Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Smartts Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Smartts Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Smartts Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Smartts Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America