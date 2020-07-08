834 Smartts Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0594ac018 ----

Beatifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse In The Heart of Leesburg. Bright Open Floorplan w/Laminate Flooring Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/Newer Cabinets & Granite Walks Out To Custom Deck. 3 Bedrooms Upstairs Including Master Bedroom w/His & Her Closets. Finsished Basement w/Rec Room & Full Bath. Enjoy Community Pool, Walking/Bike Paths & Tot Lot. Minutes to Shops & Restaurants, 15, 7 & Greenway. Don\'t Miss it Call Today to Tour!