825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE

Only basement for rent. One bedroom, den, and full bath. Kitchen in the basement. Huge family area. Newly renovated bathroom. Private rear entrance and plenty of street parking! All utilities included with internet only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
