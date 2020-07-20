All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:54 PM

825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE

825 Bow Lake Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

825 Bow Lake Place Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Only basement for rent. One bedroom, den, and full bath. Kitchen in the basement. Huge family area. Newly renovated bathroom. Private rear entrance and plenty of street parking! All utilities included with internet only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE have any available units?
825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 BOW LAKE PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
