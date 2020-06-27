All apartments in Leesburg
760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE

760 Balls Bluff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

760 Balls Bluff Road Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great Location! Interior Townhouse w/ Eat-In Kitchen and Bump out Window. Dining & Family Room combination with Wood Burning Fireplace. Sliding Doors open to Fully Fenced Back Yard. Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-In Closet. 3 Full Baths. Fully Finished Basement w/ Fireplace and Storage Area. Freshly Painted and New Carpet on Main Level. New Windows. New HVAC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE have any available units?
760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE have?
Some of 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE's amenities include walk in closets, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE offer parking?
No, 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE does not offer parking.
Does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE has units with air conditioning.
