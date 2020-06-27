760 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE

760 Balls Bluff Road Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great Location! Interior Townhouse w/ Eat-In Kitchen and Bump out Window. Dining & Family Room combination with Wood Burning Fireplace. Sliding Doors open to Fully Fenced Back Yard. Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-In Closet. 3 Full Baths. Fully Finished Basement w/ Fireplace and Storage Area. Freshly Painted and New Carpet on Main Level. New Windows. New HVAC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
