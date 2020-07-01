660 Gateway Drive SE #108

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Condo available in desirable complex! - This newly updated 1 bed + Den or office, 1 bath condo in Leesburg has recently become available for rent. The home is on the middle floor of a beautiful brick building, has a wide open floor plan, a bonus den and lots of light. There is a full bath that opens to both the living room and the master bedroom and a utility room with a washer dryer. There is a bonus gas fireplace! The property is situated in a desirable complex with a great clubhouse on site!



Property owned and managed by Big T Properties.



(RLNE4304563)