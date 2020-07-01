All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

660 Gateway Drive SE #108

660 Gateway Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

660 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Condo available in desirable complex! - This newly updated 1 bed + Den or office, 1 bath condo in Leesburg has recently become available for rent. The home is on the middle floor of a beautiful brick building, has a wide open floor plan, a bonus den and lots of light. There is a full bath that opens to both the living room and the master bedroom and a utility room with a washer dryer. There is a bonus gas fireplace! The property is situated in a desirable complex with a great clubhouse on site!

Give us a call to set up a viewing.

Property owned and managed by Big T Properties.

(RLNE4304563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 have any available units?
660 Gateway Drive SE #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 have?
Some of 660 Gateway Drive SE #108's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 currently offering any rent specials?
660 Gateway Drive SE #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 is pet friendly.
Does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 offer parking?
No, 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 does not offer parking.
Does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 have a pool?
No, 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 does not have a pool.
Does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 have accessible units?
No, 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Gateway Drive SE #108 does not have units with air conditioning.

