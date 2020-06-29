All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

66 PLAZA STREET NE

66 Plaza Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

66 Plaza Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just renovated! OPEN HOUSE Saturday 9/14 from 3pm-5pm. 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths + a finished basement! Two assigned parking spaces. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 2 pets max on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 PLAZA STREET NE have any available units?
66 PLAZA STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 66 PLAZA STREET NE have?
Some of 66 PLAZA STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 PLAZA STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
66 PLAZA STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 PLAZA STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 PLAZA STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 66 PLAZA STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 66 PLAZA STREET NE offers parking.
Does 66 PLAZA STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 PLAZA STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 PLAZA STREET NE have a pool?
No, 66 PLAZA STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 66 PLAZA STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 66 PLAZA STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 66 PLAZA STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 PLAZA STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 PLAZA STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 PLAZA STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
