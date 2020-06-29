66 PLAZA STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just renovated! OPEN HOUSE Saturday 9/14 from 3pm-5pm. 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths + a finished basement! Two assigned parking spaces. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 2 pets max on case by case basis.