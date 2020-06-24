All apartments in Leesburg
516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE

516 Lynchburg Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

516 Lynchburg Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous renovated townhome, new high end vinyl floors, new carpet, marble bathroom floors, new appliances, Granite and freshly painted. End unit, walk to tennis courts, pool, etc.Must see! Pets case by case, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE have any available units?
516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE have?
Some of 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE is pet friendly.
Does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE offer parking?
No, 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE have a pool?
Yes, 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE has a pool.
Does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
