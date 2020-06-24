516 LYNCHBURG TERRACE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous renovated townhome, new high end vinyl floors, new carpet, marble bathroom floors, new appliances, Granite and freshly painted. End unit, walk to tennis courts, pool, etc.Must see! Pets case by case, no smokers.