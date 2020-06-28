All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE

410 Breckinridge Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

410 Breckinridge Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home ! This End unit 3 lvl TH affords a 1 gar attached garage*3 Bdrms * 2 FBath * wood burning FP * conveniently located off Battlefield in Fort Beauregard ! Large private fenced rear yard with tree cover and a large deck to enjoy !!For Rent or Sale !! 2300. per month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE have any available units?
410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE currently offering any rent specials?
410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE pet-friendly?
No, 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE offer parking?
Yes, 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE offers parking.
Does 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE have a pool?
No, 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE does not have a pool.
Does 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE have accessible units?
No, 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 BRECKINRIDGE SQUARE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
