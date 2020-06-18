402 HAUPT SQ SE

Amenities

Please see the Virtual Tour and remotely walk through the entire home - https://bit.ly/2QHE5i7. Stunning 4 level, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, over-sized 2 car garage light filled END unit townhome featuring 2 terraces in sought after Crescent Place in the heart of downtown Leesburg. This large home includes over 2,600 square feet of luxury living and looks and feels like a brand new home with all the bells and whistles. The luxury kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances, a large granite island, granite countertops and upgraded custom cabinetry. Every bedroom features an en suite bathroom with granite countertops and upgraded tile. Gorgeous pristine hardwoods are on the main and kitchen level with upgraded plush carpet on the bedroom levels. This home has a dual zoned HVAC for your total comfort. Custom blinds adorn the windows and custom paint throughout. Ample parking close for guests and steps away from the W&OD trail and dog park. Conveniently located to all major commuter routes. This is downtown living at its finest!