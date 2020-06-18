All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

402 HAUPT SQ SE

402 Haupt Square Southeast · (866) 677-6937
Location

402 Haupt Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Please see the Virtual Tour and remotely walk through the entire home - https://bit.ly/2QHE5i7. Stunning 4 level, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, over-sized 2 car garage light filled END unit townhome featuring 2 terraces in sought after Crescent Place in the heart of downtown Leesburg. This large home includes over 2,600 square feet of luxury living and looks and feels like a brand new home with all the bells and whistles. The luxury kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances, a large granite island, granite countertops and upgraded custom cabinetry. Every bedroom features an en suite bathroom with granite countertops and upgraded tile. Gorgeous pristine hardwoods are on the main and kitchen level with upgraded plush carpet on the bedroom levels. This home has a dual zoned HVAC for your total comfort. Custom blinds adorn the windows and custom paint throughout. Ample parking close for guests and steps away from the W&OD trail and dog park. Conveniently located to all major commuter routes. This is downtown living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 HAUPT SQ SE have any available units?
402 HAUPT SQ SE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 HAUPT SQ SE have?
Some of 402 HAUPT SQ SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 HAUPT SQ SE currently offering any rent specials?
402 HAUPT SQ SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 HAUPT SQ SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 HAUPT SQ SE is pet friendly.
Does 402 HAUPT SQ SE offer parking?
Yes, 402 HAUPT SQ SE does offer parking.
Does 402 HAUPT SQ SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 HAUPT SQ SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 HAUPT SQ SE have a pool?
No, 402 HAUPT SQ SE does not have a pool.
Does 402 HAUPT SQ SE have accessible units?
No, 402 HAUPT SQ SE does not have accessible units.
Does 402 HAUPT SQ SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 HAUPT SQ SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 HAUPT SQ SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 HAUPT SQ SE has units with air conditioning.
