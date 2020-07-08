All apartments in Leesburg
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
352 Millbrook Ter NE
Last updated June 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

352 Millbrook Ter NE

352 Millbrook Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

352 Millbrook Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6631a9077 ---- Loaded Top to Bottom w/Updates. Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwoods. Updated Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Main Level Living Space Walks Out to Custom Deck Overlooking Trees & Common Area. Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceiling & Walk In Closet. Updated Luxury Master Bath w/Dual Vanity & Sep Tub & Shower. Finished Basement w/Den/4th Bedroom, & Full Bath Walks Out to Patio and Huge Fenced Back Yard. Enjoy Community Pool, Trails & More. Minutes to Downtown Leesburg~s Shops & Restaurants. Great Commuter Location Close to 15, 7 & Greenway. Don~t Miss It Call Today To Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Millbrook Ter NE have any available units?
352 Millbrook Ter NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 352 Millbrook Ter NE have?
Some of 352 Millbrook Ter NE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Millbrook Ter NE currently offering any rent specials?
352 Millbrook Ter NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Millbrook Ter NE pet-friendly?
No, 352 Millbrook Ter NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 352 Millbrook Ter NE offer parking?
No, 352 Millbrook Ter NE does not offer parking.
Does 352 Millbrook Ter NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Millbrook Ter NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Millbrook Ter NE have a pool?
Yes, 352 Millbrook Ter NE has a pool.
Does 352 Millbrook Ter NE have accessible units?
No, 352 Millbrook Ter NE does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Millbrook Ter NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Millbrook Ter NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 Millbrook Ter NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 Millbrook Ter NE does not have units with air conditioning.

