352 Millbrook Ter NE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6631a9077 ---- Loaded Top to Bottom w/Updates. Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwoods. Updated Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Main Level Living Space Walks Out to Custom Deck Overlooking Trees & Common Area. Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceiling & Walk In Closet. Updated Luxury Master Bath w/Dual Vanity & Sep Tub & Shower. Finished Basement w/Den/4th Bedroom, & Full Bath Walks Out to Patio and Huge Fenced Back Yard. Enjoy Community Pool, Trails & More. Minutes to Downtown Leesburg~s Shops & Restaurants. Great Commuter Location Close to 15, 7 & Greenway. Don~t Miss It Call Today To Tour!