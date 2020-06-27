All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW

324 Rock Spring Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

324 Rock Spring Drive Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Come see this beautiful rental, walking distance to downtown Leesburg. This spacious 3 bedroom end unit townhouse is newly renovated with a gorgeous backyard. This open concept home provides great living space that includes a wood burning fireplace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW have any available units?
324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW have?
Some of 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW pet-friendly?
No, 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW offer parking?
No, 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW does not offer parking.
Does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW have a pool?
No, 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW have accessible units?
No, 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
