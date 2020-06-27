324 ROCK SPRING DRIVE SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this beautiful rental, walking distance to downtown Leesburg. This spacious 3 bedroom end unit townhouse is newly renovated with a gorgeous backyard. This open concept home provides great living space that includes a wood burning fireplace!