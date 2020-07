Amenities

Location!! Location!!Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse walking distance to downtown Leesburg and W &OD trail. This home has a renovated kitchen with new flooring, appliances, granite counters and soft closing white cabinets. New carpet throughout, professionally painted and renovated powder and upper hall bathroom. Enjoy a peaceful dinner out on your spacious screened in porch which leads you to a patio and fenced in backyard.