311 Daniels St NW
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

311 Daniels St NW

311 Daniels Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

311 Daniels Street Northwest, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking Distance to Downtown Leesburg - Walking Distance to Downtown Leesburg; Beautiful Brick Front Home. Gleaming Hardwood Floors; Large Kitchen W/Island, Corian Counters, Double Ovens, New Stainless Refrigerator, 42" Cabinets; Two Story FR W/Gas Fireplace; Screened Porch, Trex Flooring; 2 Walk In Closets In MB; MBA Separate Shower; Dual Vanities; Loft; Workshop In Basement.

Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St. Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net

(RLNE4376923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Daniels St NW have any available units?
311 Daniels St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 311 Daniels St NW have?
Some of 311 Daniels St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Daniels St NW currently offering any rent specials?
311 Daniels St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Daniels St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Daniels St NW is pet friendly.
Does 311 Daniels St NW offer parking?
No, 311 Daniels St NW does not offer parking.
Does 311 Daniels St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Daniels St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Daniels St NW have a pool?
No, 311 Daniels St NW does not have a pool.
Does 311 Daniels St NW have accessible units?
No, 311 Daniels St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Daniels St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Daniels St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Daniels St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Daniels St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

