Amenities
238 Loudoun St SW Available 07/01/19 Cozy House With Garage - Downtown Leesburg HOUSE W/GARAGE. All one level with full kitchen, two bedrooms and one bath. Close to it all. Original wood floors, washer/dryer, all electric and close to the W&OD Bike path.
Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO
Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net
(RLNE3967333)