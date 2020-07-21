All apartments in Leesburg
238 Loudoun St SW
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

238 Loudoun St SW

238 Loudoun Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

238 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
238 Loudoun St SW Available 07/01/19 Cozy House With Garage - Downtown Leesburg HOUSE W/GARAGE. All one level with full kitchen, two bedrooms and one bath. Close to it all. Original wood floors, washer/dryer, all electric and close to the W&OD Bike path.

Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net

(RLNE3967333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Loudoun St SW have any available units?
238 Loudoun St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 238 Loudoun St SW have?
Some of 238 Loudoun St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Loudoun St SW currently offering any rent specials?
238 Loudoun St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Loudoun St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Loudoun St SW is pet friendly.
Does 238 Loudoun St SW offer parking?
Yes, 238 Loudoun St SW offers parking.
Does 238 Loudoun St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Loudoun St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Loudoun St SW have a pool?
No, 238 Loudoun St SW does not have a pool.
Does 238 Loudoun St SW have accessible units?
No, 238 Loudoun St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Loudoun St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Loudoun St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Loudoun St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Loudoun St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
