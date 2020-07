228 HAWKS VIEW SQUARE SE

Amenities

*BIG BANG FOR YOUR BUCK IN THIS TUCKED AWAY TOWNHOME COMMUNITY OF HAWKS VIEW GLEN* ~ADAMS~MODEL W/1 CAR GARAGE 3BEDROOMS/2 FULLBATHS AND 2 HALF BATHS*OPEN MAIN LEVEL*A 10 FOOT BUMP OUT ON 3 LEVELS PROVIDES AN OFFICE ON THE LOWER FLR, A SUN ROOM ON THE MAIN AND A HUGE MASTER BATH ON THE UPPER LEVEL*SUNNY WNDWS W/CUSTOM BLINDS THROUGHOUT*KITCHEN HAS 2 WALL OVENS, GAS COOKTOP AND A BUILTIN MICROWAVE, ALONG WITH A HUGE WALK IN PANTRY*HARD WOOD IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM*WOOD STAIRS TO UL AND MAIN*MASTERBEDROOM HAS A VAULTED CEILING, A WALK IN CLOSET AND EASILY ACCOMODATES A KING BED ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL SEATING---A SOFA!*ATTACHED MASTER BATH HAS A DUAL SINK VANITY, SEPARATE SHOWER AND A HUGE SOAKING TUB*THE LOWER LEVEL HAS A GAS FIREPLACE IN THE REC ROOM AND AN OFFICE AREA*THE FOYER HAS WOOD FLOORING AND INSIDE ACCESS TO THE GARAGE*LOTS OF ADDITIONAL PARKING AVAILABLE IN THE COMMUNITY*ACCESS TO THE W&OD STEPS AWAY*CENTRAL TO GROCERY/SHOPPING/ACTIVITIES & COMMUTING*AGENTS NOTE DOCUMENT SECTION*EASY TO SHOW---FIRST TIME RENTAL*