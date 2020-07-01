All apartments in Leesburg
219 ROYAL ST SE
219 ROYAL ST SE

219 Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 Royal Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 ROYAL ST SE have any available units?
219 ROYAL ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 219 ROYAL ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
219 ROYAL ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 ROYAL ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 219 ROYAL ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 219 ROYAL ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 219 ROYAL ST SE offers parking.
Does 219 ROYAL ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 ROYAL ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 ROYAL ST SE have a pool?
No, 219 ROYAL ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 219 ROYAL ST SE have accessible units?
No, 219 ROYAL ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 219 ROYAL ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 ROYAL ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 ROYAL ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 ROYAL ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.

