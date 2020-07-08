All apartments in Leesburg
217 Lake View Way NW
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

217 Lake View Way NW

217 Lake View Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

217 Lake View Way Northwest, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bad540067 ---- Bright Open Floorplan W/Main Level Hardwoods & 4 Bedrooms/2.5Baths. Updated Open Kitchen w/Granite & 10ft Island. Soaring 2 Story Family Room w/fireplace Walks Out to Custom Screened In Porch & Deck. Spacious Master Suite w/Walk In Closet. Luxury Master Bath w/Separate Shower & Corner Tub. Almost a Half Acre Private Lot Backs To Ida Lee Park w/Massive Fenced Back Yard & Stamped Concrete Patio. Walk to Downtown Leesburg. Minutes to 7, 15 & Greenway. Don?t Miss It Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Lake View Way NW have any available units?
217 Lake View Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 217 Lake View Way NW have?
Some of 217 Lake View Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Lake View Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
217 Lake View Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Lake View Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 217 Lake View Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 217 Lake View Way NW offer parking?
No, 217 Lake View Way NW does not offer parking.
Does 217 Lake View Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Lake View Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Lake View Way NW have a pool?
No, 217 Lake View Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 217 Lake View Way NW have accessible units?
No, 217 Lake View Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Lake View Way NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Lake View Way NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Lake View Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Lake View Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.

