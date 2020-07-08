217 Lake View Way NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bad540067 ---- Bright Open Floorplan W/Main Level Hardwoods & 4 Bedrooms/2.5Baths. Updated Open Kitchen w/Granite & 10ft Island. Soaring 2 Story Family Room w/fireplace Walks Out to Custom Screened In Porch & Deck. Spacious Master Suite w/Walk In Closet. Luxury Master Bath w/Separate Shower & Corner Tub. Almost a Half Acre Private Lot Backs To Ida Lee Park w/Massive Fenced Back Yard & Stamped Concrete Patio. Walk to Downtown Leesburg. Minutes to 7, 15 & Greenway. Don?t Miss It Call Today to Tour!