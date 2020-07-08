1602 Candlewood Place Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
furnished
furnished
Our location is close to Rte. 7 near Ashburn and Lansdowne. Furnished one bedroom suite with fully equipped kitchen and laundry. Clean and separate private entrance. Ideal for a non-smoking and professional person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne have any available units?
1602 Candlewood Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Candlewood Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.