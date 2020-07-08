All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1602 Candlewood Pl Ne

1602 Candlewood Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Candlewood Place Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Our location is close to Rte. 7 near Ashburn and Lansdowne. Furnished one bedroom suite with fully equipped kitchen and laundry. Clean and separate private entrance. Ideal for a non-smoking and professional person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne have any available units?
1602 Candlewood Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Candlewood Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Candlewood Pl Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

