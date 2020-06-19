1552 Kinnaird Ter. NE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ec542f076 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/over 2700 SQFT on 3 Levels. Tons of Upgrades From Top to Bottom. Main Level Features Hardwood Floors & Generous Living & Dining Rooms. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen w/Granite, Island, Cooktop & Dual Wall Ovens Opens to Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Area & Walk In Closet. Luxury Master Bath With Dual Vanity, Corner Tub & Separate Shower. Finished Lower Level w/4th Bedroom & Full Bath. Rear Load 2 Car Garage. Enjoy Community Clubhouse & Pool. Minutes to Shops, Restaurants, Great Schools & Rt 15, 7 & Greenway. Don?t Miss It Call Today to Tour!