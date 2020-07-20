All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 139 Marlow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
139 Marlow St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

139 Marlow St

139 Marlow Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

139 Marlow Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
139 Marlow St - Property Id: 123481

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123481
Property Id 123481

(RLNE4903897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Marlow St have any available units?
139 Marlow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 139 Marlow St currently offering any rent specials?
139 Marlow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Marlow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Marlow St is pet friendly.
Does 139 Marlow St offer parking?
No, 139 Marlow St does not offer parking.
Does 139 Marlow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Marlow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Marlow St have a pool?
No, 139 Marlow St does not have a pool.
Does 139 Marlow St have accessible units?
No, 139 Marlow St does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Marlow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Marlow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Marlow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Marlow St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeesburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America