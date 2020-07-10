Rent Calculator
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:44 PM
125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1
125 Clubhouse Dr SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
125 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA 20175
Leesburg Country Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Town of Leesburg 1bd/1ba condo! - Getting fresh paint and updates now! Great 1 bd / 1 ba condo for rent in Leesburg, VA with balcony! Minutes to 267, Old Town Leesburg, shopping, and restaurants!
(RLNE4539654)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 have any available units?
125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leesburg, VA
.
Is 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 currently offering any rent specials?
125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 is pet friendly.
Does 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 offer parking?
No, 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 does not offer parking.
Does 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 have a pool?
No, 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 does not have a pool.
Does 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 have accessible units?
No, 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 -T CLUBHOUSE DRIVE SOUTHWEST 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
