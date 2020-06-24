All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
120 WASHINGTON STREET NE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

120 WASHINGTON STREET NE

120 Washington Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Washington Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This One Bedroom One Bath Condo has ample closet space and addition storage in the building. Open floor plan, assigned parking space and laundry facilities in building. Rent includes condo fee, water and gas. Tenant pay electric only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE have any available units?
120 WASHINGTON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE have?
Some of 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
120 WASHINGTON STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE offers parking.
Does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE have a pool?
No, 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 WASHINGTON STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America