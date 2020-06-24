120 WASHINGTON STREET NE

120 Washington Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
This One Bedroom One Bath Condo has ample closet space and addition storage in the building. Open floor plan, assigned parking space and laundry facilities in building. Rent includes condo fee, water and gas. Tenant pay electric only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
