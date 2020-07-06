All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 118 Fort Evans Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
118 Fort Evans Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

118 Fort Evans Rd

118 Fort Evans Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 Fort Evans Road Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79243370b6 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Spacious Rooms. Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters. Large Living Room w/Built In Entertainment Center. Large Master Suite w/Walk In Closet. Washer/Dryer in Unit. New Efficient Heating/Air Conditioning System. Enjoy Ample Guest Parking Plus Community Pool & Tennis. Don't Miss It Call Today To Tour! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Fort Evans Rd have any available units?
118 Fort Evans Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 118 Fort Evans Rd have?
Some of 118 Fort Evans Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Fort Evans Rd currently offering any rent specials?
118 Fort Evans Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Fort Evans Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Fort Evans Rd is pet friendly.
Does 118 Fort Evans Rd offer parking?
Yes, 118 Fort Evans Rd offers parking.
Does 118 Fort Evans Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Fort Evans Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Fort Evans Rd have a pool?
Yes, 118 Fort Evans Rd has a pool.
Does 118 Fort Evans Rd have accessible units?
No, 118 Fort Evans Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Fort Evans Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Fort Evans Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Fort Evans Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 Fort Evans Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America