Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 117 MEADOWS LANE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
117 MEADOWS LANE NE
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
117 MEADOWS LANE NE
117 Meadows Lane Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
117 Meadows Lane Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated new carpets, paint & kitchen flooring. Ready to move-in. Close to shopping, transit and downtown amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE have any available units?
117 MEADOWS LANE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leesburg, VA
.
What amenities does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE have?
Some of 117 MEADOWS LANE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 117 MEADOWS LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
117 MEADOWS LANE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 MEADOWS LANE NE pet-friendly?
No, 117 MEADOWS LANE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leesburg
.
Does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE offer parking?
No, 117 MEADOWS LANE NE does not offer parking.
Does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 MEADOWS LANE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE have a pool?
No, 117 MEADOWS LANE NE does not have a pool.
Does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE have accessible units?
No, 117 MEADOWS LANE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 MEADOWS LANE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 MEADOWS LANE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 MEADOWS LANE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 Bedrooms
Leesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with Gym
Leesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
Hagerstown, MD
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Marumsco, VA
Oakton, VA
Merrifield, VA
West Falls Church, VA
Sterling, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America