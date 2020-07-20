All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 111 MEADOWS LANE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
111 MEADOWS LANE NE
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:22 PM

111 MEADOWS LANE NE

111 Meadows Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

111 Meadows Lane Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Opportunity - Beautifully updated rental in Loudoun Hills Rent with the Option to Buy! - so close to Routes 7, 15, 267. Walking distance to the Town of Leesburg and to Schools and Shopping. Pets considered. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 MEADOWS LANE NE have any available units?
111 MEADOWS LANE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 111 MEADOWS LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
111 MEADOWS LANE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 MEADOWS LANE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 MEADOWS LANE NE is pet friendly.
Does 111 MEADOWS LANE NE offer parking?
No, 111 MEADOWS LANE NE does not offer parking.
Does 111 MEADOWS LANE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 MEADOWS LANE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 MEADOWS LANE NE have a pool?
No, 111 MEADOWS LANE NE does not have a pool.
Does 111 MEADOWS LANE NE have accessible units?
No, 111 MEADOWS LANE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 MEADOWS LANE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 MEADOWS LANE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 MEADOWS LANE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 MEADOWS LANE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeesburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America