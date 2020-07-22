All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE

1106 Ribbon Limestone Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SHOWINGS MUST BE SCHEDULED ONLINE TO RECEIVE CONFIRMATION AND COMBO LOCKBOX CODE ***** 1110 Ribbon Limestone Terr. ( MLS# VALO399112 ) also for rent at $2,500 ***** PRICE REDUCTION! on this brand new first time rental at the Lofts at Village Walk. As a resident of the Lofts you will experience luxury living with unlimited access to amenities. This neighborhood is one of a kind in location close to commuter routes just off of Route 7,15 and 267 . This townhouse style condo is 2488 sf of exceptional finishes features an open concept layout with hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. The kitchen has premium stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and elegant granite counters. The opulence continues in the master bath with oversized modern tile on the floor and shower surround, and separate soaking tub. Unwind on your upstairs balcony or explore the dining, shopping and entertainment just outside your front door. With community events, ample restaurants and outdoor trails, there is something for everyone. Be the first to occupy this gorgeous brand new home! This home is a "TRUE" 10+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have any available units?
1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have?
Some of 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
