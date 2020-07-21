1104 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE

1104 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
Top Floor,Fox Chase 3 brms, 2 bath with full size washer & dryer near bedrooms, vaulted ceiling, sylight, wood burning fireplace, alarm system, nice kitchen with ice maker, microwave and dishwasher. Must show by appointment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
