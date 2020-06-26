All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE

110 Prosperity Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

110 Prosperity Ave SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this amazing remodeled 3 bed 2 bath updated top floor condo. Newer cabinets and granite counters, sunroom, updated baths and good size bedrooms. Please apply online at https://www.fairfaxpropertymanagementinc.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have any available units?
110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have?
Some of 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America