All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE

107 Prosperity Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Prosperity Avenue Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have any available units?
107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America