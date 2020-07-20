All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW

106 Goldsworth Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

106 Goldsworth Terrace Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom home, 2.5 bathrooms. Neutral colors, gleaming hardwoods, ceramic tile & cherry cabinets in kitchen. Large deck off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW have any available units?
106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW have?
Some of 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW offer parking?
No, 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW have a pool?
No, 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW have accessible units?
No, 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 GOLDSWORTH TERRACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
