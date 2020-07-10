Maple Springs Apartments

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

fee: $250 per pet (30 lbs and under), $350 per pet (31 lbs and over), $100 for each additional pet

limit: 2 pets maximum

rent: $15/month per pet (30 lbs and under), $20/month per pet (31 lbs and over)