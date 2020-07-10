All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like Maple Springs Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, VA
/
Maple Springs Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Maple Springs Apartments

5624 Maple Run Ln · (804) 292-2316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA 23228
Laurel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 065692 · Avail. Sep 2

$803

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 025617 · Avail. Aug 29

$801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 248433 · Avail. Aug 30

$882

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 195761 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Springs Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
car wash area
coffee bar
internet access
Welcome home to Maple Springs. Maple Springs, located in Richmond's premier West End, offers easy access to all major interstates – 64, 95, 295 and 288. You’ll find that Short Pump, Richmond’s shopping mecca, is just a short drive for your shopping, dining and entertainment. With washers and dryers in each apartment home, spacious kitchens and an abundance of closet space, Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature the conveniences you deserve. Our community is a beautiful oasis offering the ambiance of a never ending vacation, an ideal place to live, relax and unwind! Maple Springs features a wealth of amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, resort style pool with hot tub, sand volleyball, a nature trail and an off-leash dog park! Our dedicated, professional, on-site management and maintenance staff members help maintain our community to the highest standards. You will be more than at home at Maple Springs!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet (30 lbs and under), $350 per pet (31 lbs and over), $100 for each additional pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet (30 lbs and under), $20/month per pet (31 lbs and over)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Springs Apartments have any available units?
Maple Springs Apartments has 6 units available starting at $801 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Maple Springs Apartments have?
Some of Maple Springs Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Springs Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Springs Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Springs Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Springs Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Maple Springs Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Maple Springs Apartments offers parking.
Does Maple Springs Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maple Springs Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Springs Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Maple Springs Apartments has a pool.
Does Maple Springs Apartments have accessible units?
No, Maple Springs Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Springs Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Springs Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Maple Springs Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maple Springs Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Maple Springs Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct
Laurel, VA 23228

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with GymLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity