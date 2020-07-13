All apartments in Laurel Hill
Find more places like 9252 MCCARTY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel Hill, VA
/
9252 MCCARTY RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

9252 MCCARTY RD

9252 Mccarty Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laurel Hill
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. there's a convenient sliding glass door leading from the kitchen to the deck for convenient grilling and entertainment. The upper level features a spacious master bedroom with master bath, 2 bedrooms and hall bath. The lower level has a large recreation room with a convenient sliding glass door to the back yard, plus a bedroom/den with it's own full bath. Community amenities include an outdoor pool and a playground. Two assigned Parking slots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9252 MCCARTY RD have any available units?
9252 MCCARTY RD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9252 MCCARTY RD have?
Some of 9252 MCCARTY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9252 MCCARTY RD currently offering any rent specials?
9252 MCCARTY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9252 MCCARTY RD pet-friendly?
No, 9252 MCCARTY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 9252 MCCARTY RD offer parking?
Yes, 9252 MCCARTY RD offers parking.
Does 9252 MCCARTY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9252 MCCARTY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9252 MCCARTY RD have a pool?
Yes, 9252 MCCARTY RD has a pool.
Does 9252 MCCARTY RD have accessible units?
No, 9252 MCCARTY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9252 MCCARTY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9252 MCCARTY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9252 MCCARTY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9252 MCCARTY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9252 MCCARTY RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way
Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Laurel Hill 1 BedroomsLaurel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Hill Apartments with GaragesLaurel Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Laurel Hill Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Sugarland Run, VASeven Corners, VACascades, VABrambleton, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VADahlgren, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity