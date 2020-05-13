All apartments in Laurel Hill
9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
Location

9250 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
WELL MAINTAINED & SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN CONVENIENT GUNSTON CORNER ~ TWO HUGE BEDROOMS ~ 2 FULL BATHROOMS ~ FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER ~ GAS FIREPLACE ~ PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF TREES AND WOODS ~ COMMUNITY POOL. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have any available units?
9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have?
Some of 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE offer parking?
No, 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE has a pool.
Does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
