WELL MAINTAINED & SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN CONVENIENT GUNSTON CORNER ~ TWO HUGE BEDROOMS ~ 2 FULL BATHROOMS ~ FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER ~ GAS FIREPLACE ~ PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF TREES AND WOODS ~ COMMUNITY POOL. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
What amenities does 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have?
Some of 9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
