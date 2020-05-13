9250 CARDINAL FOREST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

WELL MAINTAINED & SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN CONVENIENT GUNSTON CORNER ~ TWO HUGE BEDROOMS ~ 2 FULL BATHROOMS ~ FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER ~ GAS FIREPLACE ~ PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF TREES AND WOODS ~ COMMUNITY POOL. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM