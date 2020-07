Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house is located close to everything: Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, Quantico, Downtown. Enjoy privacy on deck without neighbors looking in. The 4th bedroom can be considered 2nd master. Features include: hardwood floors on main level lots of storage throughout the house, organization in garage, huge eat-in kitchen. This is the only house in the area with 4 full sized bedrooms.