9134 FUREY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

PRIME LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS***CLEAN AND COZY TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN OUTSTANDING SCHOOL DISTRICT*** MINUTES AWAY FROM MAJOR SHOPPING CENTERS AND LESS THAN 3 MILES TO VRE, PARK & RIDE, I-95*** GORGEOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT***HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS***SPACIOUS REC. ROOM IN BASEMENT (286 SQ FT)*** WOOD DECK AND PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS, FENCED BACK YARD*** TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT** AMENITIES INCLUDE BASKETBALL COURTS, CLUB HOUSE, COMMON GROUNDS, OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL*** PET ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL.