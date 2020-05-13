8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing 2 car garage luxury brick-front townhome!*4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, over 2800 sq. ft.*Hardwood floors on entire main level*9 ft ceiling main & lower lvl*Huge MBR w/ sitting area, walk-in closet & trey ceiling* Luxury master bathroom with separate soaking tub & shower*Separate upper level laundry room* 42" cherry kitchen cabinets*Gas cooking*Breakfast area and breakfast bar* Family Room off kitchen* Kitchen walks out to Deck*Bedroom & full bath on lower level*Large walk-out Rec. Rm w/ gas fireplace*Gas heat & hot water*Great location, easy access to I-95, Ft. Belvoir, I-495, Wegmans and more. Neighborhood amenities include pool and Tennis courts* No pets/smokers*