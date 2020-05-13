All apartments in Laurel Hill
8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE

8908 Purple Lilac Court · No Longer Available
Location

8908 Purple Lilac Court, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 2 car garage luxury brick-front townhome!*4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, over 2800 sq. ft.*Hardwood floors on entire main level*9 ft ceiling main & lower lvl*Huge MBR w/ sitting area, walk-in closet & trey ceiling* Luxury master bathroom with separate soaking tub & shower*Separate upper level laundry room* 42" cherry kitchen cabinets*Gas cooking*Breakfast area and breakfast bar* Family Room off kitchen* Kitchen walks out to Deck*Bedroom & full bath on lower level*Large walk-out Rec. Rm w/ gas fireplace*Gas heat & hot water*Great location, easy access to I-95, Ft. Belvoir, I-495, Wegmans and more. Neighborhood amenities include pool and Tennis courts* No pets/smokers*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have any available units?
8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have?
Some of 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8908 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

