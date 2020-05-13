8181 MCCAULEY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking

***Goregous Light & Bright Townhome in incredible location, 3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT....ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS.....Brick front Townhome backs to trees & open common ground. Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, luxury bath w/ Soaking Tub, custom tile inlay, dual vanities & sep shower, BEDROOM LEVEL LAUNDRY, gleaming hdwd floors thru-out main lvl, open kitchen w/ granite, SS Appls, Island & brkfst rm overlooking Fam Rm. Huge walk-out bsmt w/ Recreation room, full bath & storage. Walk to elementary school & secondary school. Excellent location in the heart of Lorton-mins to I-95, new development across street with brewery, shopping, etc. coming in soon!