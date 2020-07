Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center carport courtyard e-payments internet cafe online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Located in Lansdowne, Virginia, and neighboring Leesburg and Ashburn, Camden Lansdowne offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in the Loudoun County School District. Just minutes from your apartment you'll enjoy neighborhood favorites like One Loudoun - Loudoun County's New Downtown, Lansdowne Town Center, Leesburg Premium Outlets and Dulles Town Center Mall. No need for a car when you want to explore the D.C. metro! Lansdowne Town Center, Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center Mall and the new Silver Line Metro are just minutes from your apartment. Each apartment home offers luxurious upgrades such as custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, spacious walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances with gas ranges and built-in microwaves, and full-size washer and dryers. Leesburg ...