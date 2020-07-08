All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE

43838 Kittiwake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43838 Kittiwake Drive, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Wonderful opportunity for lease in the heart of Lansdowne close to all amenities. Fabulous marble tile floor entryway and upgraded cherry hardwood flooring all throughout. Spacious four bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and fully finished lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE have any available units?
43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43838 KITTIWAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

