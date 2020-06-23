43624 Habitat Circle, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Lansdowne on The Potomac
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous PREMIUM LOT home features 5 bedrooms w/3 1/2 baths now available for lease with great price. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the main and upper level. Upgraded kitchen features granite counters. Family room features a stone fireplace. Basement fully finished walk out. Huge composite deck w gazebo and brick patio. Breath taking view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43624 HABITAT CIRCLE have any available units?
43624 HABITAT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43624 HABITAT CIRCLE have?
Some of 43624 HABITAT CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43624 HABITAT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
43624 HABITAT CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.