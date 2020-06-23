43624 HABITAT CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous PREMIUM LOT home features 5 bedrooms w/3 1/2 baths now available for lease with great price. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the main and upper level. Upgraded kitchen features granite counters. Family room features a stone fireplace. Basement fully finished walk out. Huge composite deck w gazebo and brick patio. Breath taking view.