Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

19440 PROMENADE DRIVE

19440 Promenade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

19440 Promenade Dr, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous end unit townhome in the heart of Lansdowne Town Center. Open floorplan with gourmet kitchen overlooking family room. Attached one car garage. Beautiful master suite. Upstairs second family room. Well maintained. Turn key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE have any available units?
19440 PROMENADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
Is 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19440 PROMENADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

