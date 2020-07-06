19440 Promenade Dr, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Lansdowne on The Potomac
Absolutely gorgeous end unit townhome in the heart of Lansdowne Town Center. Open floorplan with gourmet kitchen overlooking family room. Attached one car garage. Beautiful master suite. Upstairs second family room. Well maintained. Turn key.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE have any available units?
19440 PROMENADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
Is 19440 PROMENADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19440 PROMENADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.