19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Combination Kitchen/Living, Kitchen - Gourmet, Master Bath(s), Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Window Treatments, Wood Floors, No Fireplace, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Oven-Self Cleaning, Oven-Single, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Washer- Front Loading, Accessibility Features: None, Door Features: Sliding Glass, Two walking closet, Balcony,Beautiful Townhouse condominium with 1 car garage. In the heart of Landowner Town Center - short distance to restaurants, shops, grocery store, convenience store, bank & more. Large open kitchen boasts granite counters, tile backsplash, l Balcony off Master Room. Vaulted ceilings. HOA/condo fee includes: Harper Clubhouse amenities (outdoor pool, tot lot, fitness room, meeting room and party room), trash/recycle, snow removal, water, exterior maintenance. Act fastCongrats !!