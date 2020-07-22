All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:38 PM

19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE

19426 Diamond Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19426 Diamond Lake Drive, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Combination Kitchen/Living, Kitchen - Gourmet, Master Bath(s), Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Window Treatments, Wood Floors, No Fireplace, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Oven-Self Cleaning, Oven-Single, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Washer- Front Loading, Accessibility Features: None, Door Features: Sliding Glass, Two walking closet, Balcony,Beautiful Townhouse condominium with 1 car garage. In the heart of Landowner Town Center - short distance to restaurants, shops, grocery store, convenience store, bank & more. Large open kitchen boasts granite counters, tile backsplash, l Balcony off Master Room. Vaulted ceilings. HOA/condo fee includes: Harper Clubhouse amenities (outdoor pool, tot lot, fitness room, meeting room and party room), trash/recycle, snow removal, water, exterior maintenance. Act fastCongrats !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19426 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
